F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: 'A difficult day overall' for Raikkonen in Spain practice

12 May 2017
Ferrari appeared to lack the pace of Mercedes throughout Friday practice in Spain, with Raikkonen finishing third in both sessions.
'A difficult day overall' for Raikkonen in Spanish GP practice
F1 Spanish GP: 'A difficult day overall' for Raikkonen in Spain practice
Kimi Raikkonen felt he had "a difficult day overall" on Friday in Spain despite finishing third in both of the Formula 1 practice sessions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Ferrari arrived in Spain hopeful of forging an advantage over the rival Mercedes team after a tight battle through the opening four races of the 2017 season that has seen each manufacturer take two wins.

Despite adding a raft of updates to the SF70H car, Ferrari struggled to match the Silver Arrows for pace through FP1 and FP2, with Raikkonen finishing third ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel in both sessions.

A number of drivers reported issues with their tyres over long-runs through FP2, with high winds also causing problems on-track.

"A difficult day overall," Raikkonen said. "I think the conditions were very trick especially at the end but it's the same for everyone.

"It's pretty normal from testing that the circuit feels very good and when we come in the summer it's more slippery and tricky.

"Not an easy day but we kept trying things and obviously, see where we come tomorrow."


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Mercedes , Formula 1 , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya , Spanish Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
12.05.2017 - Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 12.05.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 12.05.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 12.05.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 12.05.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 12.05.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 12.05.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 12.05.2017.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10. 12.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 12.05.2017.
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12. 12.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 12.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 12.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H. 12.05.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 12.05.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 12.05.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40. 12.05.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 12.05.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 