'A difficult day overall' for Raikkonen in Spanish GP practice

Kimi Raikkonen felt he had "a difficult day overall" on Friday in Spain despite finishing third in both of the Formula 1 practice sessions at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.Ferrari arrived in Spain hopeful of forging an advantage over the rival Mercedes team after a tight battle through the opening four races of the 2017 season that has seen each manufacturer take two wins.Despite adding a raft of updates to the SF70H car, Ferrari struggled to match the Silver Arrows for pace through FP1 and FP2, with Raikkonen finishing third ahead of team-mate Sebastian Vettel in both sessions.A number of drivers reported issues with their tyres over long-runs through FP2, with high winds also causing problems on-track."A difficult day overall," Raikkonen said. "I think the conditions were very trick especially at the end but it's the same for everyone."It's pretty normal from testing that the circuit feels very good and when we come in the summer it's more slippery and tricky."Not an easy day but we kept trying things and obviously, see where we come tomorrow."