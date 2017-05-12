Vettel perplexed by pace – ‘I wasn’t captain on board’

Championship leader Sebastian Vettel is confident there is more to come from himself ahead of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix after admitting he is struggling to make the best of his 'quick' Ferrari in free practice around the Circuit de Catalunya.With warm and windy conditions making it tricky for teams and drivers to find their form around the Barcelona venue, particularly on the softer rubber, Vettel would end his day four tenths down on pace setter Lewis Hamilton.Hampered by a technical issue in FP1 and an off towards the climax of FP2, Vettel nonetheless foots the blame for the disappointing lap time and is otherwise satisfied the SF70H is faster than he was necessarily able to demonstrate.“Summing the day up, not happy. Struggling a bit to find the rhythm and struggling with the conditions, a bit more myself than the car. I didn't get everything together, I wasn't too happy but I can feel the car is quick so I am not worried, just not happy with how the day went.“I didn't feel as if I was always captain on board – sometimes somebody else is steering my ship but I hope tomorrow, whoever that was, they disappear.”Looking ahead to the race, Vettel says there is work to do for Ferrari to get the best from the tyres, hinting there could be options with regards to strategy come Sunday.“I think today was quite a shocker if you look at the long runs, I just had a very short glimpse and everyone was struggling due to the conditions. I was on the medium, it was quite slippery, very interesting. I think a lot people suffered degradation on the soft, but generally tyres feel a bit hard.“I don't know why, I think it is the myth of Barcelona where Pirelli is afraid of but by Sunday things calm down, the track picks up and we should be alright. But there could be some windows for strategy.”