RB13 update not going to put Red Bull in Mercedes' league - Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo can feel the progress that Red Bull has made with the update for its RB13 Formula 1 car, but says it was never going to put the team in the same league as pace-setter Mercedes.Red Bull has endured a disappointing start to the 2017 season, running over one second per lap slower than Mercedes and Ferrari at points, appearing to be marooned as the third-fastest team.Red Bull promised a significant update for its car in Barcelona, with Ricciardo and team-mate Max Verstappen enjoying their first run with the new parts in practice on Friday.Verstappen and Ricciardo finished both sessions in fifth and sixth place respectively, with the gap to Mercedes in FP2 hovering around six-to-eighth-tenths of a second.Despite not challenging the Silver Arrows at the front, Ricciardo was pleased with the progress that Red Bull has made with the update."There were times when it felt pretty good," Ricciardo said. "[There are] times when we are still trying to find our way with it. The medium at the start of Q2 was a struggle, but then we found a good chunk with the softs, so we are getting there. We are feeling a bit of progress."For now it is as expected. We made some progress but we knew it still was not going to put us up with Mercedes."I feel we can still perfect what we've got and get a bit more tenths out of it. But we want more but we are in line with what we predicted."A number of teams struggled for pace through the final sector due to high winds, with Ricciardo saying that this will factor in to the challenge of perfecting a setup for Saturday and Sunday."The last sector was tricky," Ricciardo said. "There is a big tail wind as well, so you lose the car. Front and rear it feels pretty slow in the last sector. I think that is probably the same for everyone. We just have to put it all together."The good thing is that we got a lot of laps today from both cars, so we can learn. We want to find more but we did a pretty good day."