Spanish GP: Verstappen hails ‘step forward’ with updated Red Bull

12 May 2017
Max Verstappen says the new Red Bull RB13 is a 'good step forward' for the team in its pursuit of Ferrari and Mercedes.
Max Verstappen has praised the 'good step forward' made by Red Bull Racing between races after giving the upgraded RB13 a 'positive' first track outing in free practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

The former title-winning team comes to Barcelona with a significantly updated version of its 2017 F1 challenger in the hope of closing the sizeable margin to front runners Mercedes and Ferrari, which exceeded a second last time out in Russia.

Though the Dutchman would still find himself trailing his rivals en route to fifth fastest and six tenths off the front in FP2, Verstappen – winner of the Spanish Grand Prix twelve months ago - says he is nonetheless impressed by the car's potential.

“I think a bit more positive, I think we made a good step forward, we are a little closer to Ferrari and Mercedes brought a very good update so I think they are still ahead, but it was a positive day,” he said.

Struggling with the changeable and windy conditions, Verstappen says he can see the remainder of the weekend proving something of a challenge in terms of strategy.

“I think this track anyway is always quite hard on the tyres, so the last sector is always quite tricky, and also with the wind it was a little bit unexpected sometimes when you go into a corner it picks up or it goes down, that makes it even harder. Today you could see a lot of cars going off, including myself, it was just unexpected.


