Spanish GP: We’ve got to give Alonso a winning car – Zak Brown

12 May 2017
Zak Brown accepts Fernando Alonso's challenge to prove McLaren-Honda can turn around its fortunes... despite 'disbelief' at more technical issues.
Zak Brown says he accepts Fernando Alonso's challenge to prove McLaren-Honda can give him a competitive package in Formula 1 next season after the Spaniard revealed he will begin talking to rivals after the summer if fortunes don't improve.

Though Alonso has long maintained his contentment in the McLaren environment, the two-time world champion has become increasingly exasperated by the ongoing issues with the MCL32's Honda power unit, compounded further in free practice for the Spanish Grand Prix when he spun on his own oil leak after little more than a lap.

It comes a day after Alonso revealed he will make a decision on his future after the summer, during which time McLaren has to prove it can make a step forward to stop him from considering offers elsewhere.

It is an ultimatum Brown says he accepts and understands, though he remains quietly optimistic enough gains can be made to vindicate itself to Alonso

“I don't know,” Brown responded when asked how difficult it would be to maintain Alonso beyond 2017. “I saw the press conference. Totally understand his position. He's a two-time world champion that wants to be a three-time world champion, and he's only going to do that in a car that would win. As he said, he would love to stay at McLaren. We've given him a great environment, he really enjoys it here [but] we've got to give him a winning car.

“Sitting here today in Barcelona, it's hard to know when that will be other than we've designed lots of winning cars. We've seen other engine manufacturers make significant progress over the season, as you saw with Renault a couple of years ago where they started and where they ended up.

“As he said, he's going to wait until after the summer break which is what we've agreed. I think all we can do right now is put our head down and try and demonstrate that we're going to be in a position to win next year by the time he's ready to make a decision.”

With Alonso continuing to express his opinion of the situation by firstly deciding to play tennis whilst FP1 was still ongoing, Brown laughed off the bizarre scenario but admits there is 'disbelief' in the frequency of the issues.

“Well his session was over… I think you're not going to learn a lot by watching other cars go around so obviously he wanted to get rid of some energy, built-up energy, so no I don't have any issue with that.

“I don't know if reliability is getting worse because we haven't had much reliability yet. [There is a feeling of] Sadness… Disappointment… Just kind of a state of disbelief. But you then can't cry over spilt milk”.


