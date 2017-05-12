Alonso 'not being funny' with mid-practice tennis stunt

Keeping the body active 😇 A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on May 12, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

Fernando Alonso has denied his decision to leave the Circuit de Catalunya to play tennis before the end of first free practice was not intended as a publicity stunt, merely an opportunity to get some training in if he cannot perform on track.The Spaniard's FP1 lasted barely more than a lap when he spun on his own oil leak on the exit of turn two, forcing him on the sidelines for the remainder of the 90min session.The early exit was such that Alonso afforded himself the time to train with a game of tennis away from the circuit, posting an image tobefore the chequered flag had been deployed.Raising some eyebrows in the paddock, Alonso played down the suggestion it was intended to be viewed as a jibe towards Honda and says it was merely a chance train whilst his car was being fixed.“It was my decision,” he said. “I have had very little time in recent weeks to train with travelling so when they confirmed I had two hours free, instead of being here watching on television I went for some training. My dedication is still 100 per cent to my fitness and to my preparation.“It was not a funny thing to go outside of the circuit to play tennis, it was a preparation. People got it wrong that I went to have some fun and to forget the circuit. It was full dedication to my job to be fit for FP2.”McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown saw the funny side of the issue too, going as far as to comparing it with Juan Pablo Montoya's famous 'tennis injury'.“As long as he doesn't hurt himself playing tennis like Montoya did! It was an intense game of tennis Montoya was playing, on a motorbike or something. He [Alonso] looked to be on a tennis court so I'm happy with that.”Alonso completed 21 laps over the course of the day, ending up 20th and last on the timesheets but still positive about Saturday's chances.“I feel confident that when we put it all together tomorrow we will be in a more or less competitive position, so hopefully we can be close to the Q3 target and close to the points on Sunday.