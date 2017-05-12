F1 »

Bottas wary of Ferrari despite Mercedes' fast Friday

12 May 2017
Valtteri Bottas insists the gains on the Mercedes W08 are not as sizeable as the significantly different appearance would have you believe
Valtteri Bottas has played down Mercedes' apparent performance advantage over Ferrari following free practice for the Spanish Grand Prix, insisting the visually striking updates on the W08 translate to important but otherwise minimal gains.

Mercedes has introduced a raft of upgrades for the first European round of the 2017 F1 season, including a more tapered nose, a re-designed shark 'fin' and a 'scooped duct'.

The changes appeared to work well in free practice as Lewis Hamilton and Bottas secured a 1-2 in both sessions, but the Finn – a winner last time out in Russia – is coy on the suggestion the makeover is transforming the team's fortunes relative to Ferrari

“It looks very difficult but the gains are not massive,” Bottas said.

“It is a better car than what we had in Russia and that's the main thing. I think it's good to see the hard work the team has done is paying off, but I'm sure everybody else has improved too. Maybe our upgrades are more visual than the others', but I guess it's going to be very close.

“For sure it's better as it generates more downforce and it creates more grip. We are obviously running with different wing levels compared to Russia, so that also helps. It's definitively a step forward and that's good.”

Indeed, though Mercedes was the superior team during the first two practice sessions, Bottas is wary of Ferrari's strength over a race distance in comparison.

“Ferrari has always been very good in the long runs and on Sundays,” he continued

“I think Ferrari has, in general, being very good in managing the tyres, so we have been focusing on getting a good long runs' pace to try and do better this weekend. But we still don't know how it is, so we'll see on Sunday. It's only Friday and it's the next two days that mater, but we started in a good way.”


