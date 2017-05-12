Jean Todt to run for third term as FIA President

F1 »

12 May 2017
Jean Todt has confirmed he will stand for a third term as President of the FIA.
Jean Todt has confirmed he will stand for a third term as President of the FIA.

The 71-year-old Frenchman, who was elected FIA President in October 2009, has decided to run for a third term in a letter sent to the FIA club chiefs as well as published the letter via his Twitter account.

Todt, who led Ferrari to multiple Formula 1 world championships, officially replaced Max Mosley as FIA President at the start of 2010 before being elected for a second term in 2014. T

he Frenchman has outlined his support team with Graham Stoker remaining as his deputy President for Sport, Brian Gibbons becoming the new FIA President of Senate and Thierry Willemarck stepping up as the new candidate for deputy President for mobility.

"Over coming months, my team and I will lay out our detailed programme for the term ahead," Todt said.

Todt has also confirmed Nick Craw will step down as FIA President of Senate will step down due to age limit specifications and has thanked him for his 'wise counsel, steadfast loyalty and warm friendship.�

Todt becomes the first candidate to officially confirm he is standing for the FIA President role.


by Haydn Cobb

