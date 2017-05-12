F1 »

Spanish GP: Hamilton praises Mercedes for upgrade ‘step forward’

12 May 2017
Lewis Hamilton praises Mercedes for stepping up with its W08 Hybrid upgrade after topping both free practice sessions in Spain.
Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Mercedes team for 'rising to the challenge' with its upgrade package after topping the timesheets in Friday practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

With several teams arriving at the Circuit de Catalunya with a series of updates on their cars, it was Mercedes that would emerge ahead of rivals Ferrari in both free practice sessions as the title-winning team locked out the top two on both occasions.

Crediting Mercedes for working hard on the upgrade – which includes a tapered nose and a re-shaped shark 'fin' -, the three-time champion insists he can already feel the benefits.

“It is definitely a step forward,” he said. “Everyone worked very hard to bring the upgrade here, as every team did but they have done a great job to put the car package to move forward in this fight to make us stronger for this battle.

“I think we've all stepped forwards so I don't think it's really changed anything, the gap looks like it's within a tenth between us and Ferrari which is the same as last race, we've both made pretty much an identical step.”

“A huge amount of work has gone to upgrade the car, fantastic work engineering and crafting work from the mechanics back home.”

Hamilton goes on to say the rate of development with the W08 has been significant, describing it as 'night and day' compared with pre-season testing.

“Whilst it's a huge package when you drive the car, it's the first time since driving here since Barcelona, it's night and day difference since we tested here. It's a small step in the car globally but it's an improvement and that's what we want.


