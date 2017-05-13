F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: DRS zone extended for remainder of Spanish GP weekend

13 May 2017
In a bid to aid overtaking, the FIA has tweaked the DRS zone for the remainder of the race weekend, bringing the activation point forward by 100m.
DRS zone extended for remainder of Spanish GP weekend
F1 Spanish GP: DRS zone extended for remainder of Spanish GP weekend
The FIA has extended the DRS zone for the remainder of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, bringing the activation point forward by 100 metres for the main straight.

Despite facing a lot of criticism since its introduction in 2011, the Drag Reduction System (DRS) on each car has helped drivers to close on their opponents so far this year, aiding overtaking at tracks such as Australia and China.

The greater drag levels created by the wider cars and tyres for the 2017 season led to suggestions that the DRS zones could be extended at some circuits, with the first tweak being made in Spain on Saturday.

The FIA issued a revised circuit map that sees the DRS activation point for the main straight be brought forward 100m, now being just 57m after Turn 16 instead of 157m.

Sebastian Vettel was asked about the idea of increasing the length of DRS zones on Thursday, when he expressed his opposition to the idea.

"I don't think I'm in favour of increasing the DRS zones," Vettel said. "A couple of years ago when we introduced it to some races where it was way too easy, which was great when you were behind because you just sailed past, but that's not the idea of an overtake.

"I think we shouldn't get into a window again where it's artificial. It is difficult to pass but equally if you make it, which maybe sometimes you will, or somebody else will, then you should get credit for it, if you don't then you didn't make it."


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net

Tagged as: FIA , Sebastian Vettel , Spanish Grand Prix , DRS
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 12.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 13.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 13.05.2017.
12.05.2017 - Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team, as FIA Volunteers Day is celebrated. 12.05.2017.
Monisha Kaltenborn (AUT) Sauber Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.
Monisha Kaltenborn (AUT) Sauber Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team, as FIA Volunteers Day is celebrated. 12.05.2017.
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.
Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.
Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.
The FIA Press Conference (L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal; Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal; Monisha Kaltenborn (AUT) Sauber Team Principal. 12.05.2017.
The FIA Press Conference (L to R): Robert Fernley (GBR) Sahara Force India F1 Team Deputy Team Principal; Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director; Cyril Abiteboul (FRA) Renault Sport F1 Managing Director. 12.05.2017.
Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.
Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. 12.05.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 