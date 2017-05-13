Raikkonen quickest in FP3 as Bottas loses track time

Ferrari bounced back from a disappointing Friday in Barcelona by topping the final Formula 1 practice session ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix through Kimi Raikkonen.After seeing the rival Mercedes team dominate FP1 and FP2, Ferrari gave the German marque a taste of its own medicine by sweeping to a one-two finish in final practice.Raikkonen turned in a fastest lap of 1:20.214 on the soft tyre during a qualifying simulation, giving him two-tenths of a second over the rest of the field as Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel followed in second place.Lewis Hamilton led Mercedes' charge in third, three-tenths of a second down on Raikkonen at the front, suggesting the Briton has a fight on his hands if he is to capture pole in Spain on Saturday afternoon.In the second W08, Valtteri Bottas was unable to get out on-track until the final eight minutes of the session after Mercedes was forced into a power unit change on his Mercedes W08 car following a water leak.The team broke its curfew overnight in order to resolve an electrical issue, only to find a subsequent problem. After resolving the issue, Bottas headed out late in the session, posting a time good enough for P4, six-tenths down on Raikkonen at the top.Max Verstappen finished fifth ahead of Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo - for the third session in a row - while Nico Hulkenberg took P7 for Renault, narrowly beating Williams' Felipe Massa.Carlos Sainz Jr. and Fernando Alonso flew the flag for Spain in FP3 as they finished ninth and 10th respectively. For Alonso, the result was a welcome surprise, with the more crucial success being the 15 laps he completed after losing most of Friday due to power unit issues.The only driver to hit trouble in FP3 was Vettel, whose engine cut out at the end of the pit lane following a stop. Ferrari was able to recover the car swiftly, but the German ended the session with just seven laps completed.