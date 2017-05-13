F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Ferrari changes Vettel's power unit before Spain qualifying

13 May 2017
A water leak towards the end of FP3 in Spain forces Ferrari into changing Vettel's power unit, putting him onto a third for 2017.
Ferrari has been forced to change the power unit on Sebastian Vettel's Formula 1 car ahead of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix following a water leak towards the end of final practice in Barcelona.

Vettel suffered a loss of power while travelling down the pit lane during FP3, forcing him to park up at pit exit and wait for recovery from the Ferrari crew.

The team said at first that the decision to change Vettel's power unit was precautionary, confirming the switches on Twitter ahead of qualifying before a water leak was discovered on the car.




This moves Vettel on to his third power unit of the season, with each driver allocated just four to complete the year on.

Ferrari has made significant progress with the performance of its car over the winter following a winless 2016, but reliability has been a sticking point on multiple occasions.

Kimi Raikkonen suffered an engine issue during practice in Bahrain, while Vettel was sidelined towards the end of FP2 in Barcelona on Friday due to another problem.


