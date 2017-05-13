F1 »

Spanish GP: Lauda calls ‘bulls**t’ on Vettel to Mercedes rumours

13 May 2017
Niki Lauda describes rumours of a pre-agreement between Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel as 'bulls**t'.
Niki Lauda has dismissed the notion Sebastian Vettel could be on his way from Ferrari to Mercedes next season, saying it 'drives him crazy' that such speculation has arisen just five rounds into the season.

Prior to this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, a report in the Italian press suggested Vettel had signed a 'pre-agreement' with Mercedes with a view to joining for the 2018 F1 season, despite currently leading the world championship standings with Ferrari.

It is speculation Lauda has decried, not least because he says it wouldn't make sense for Vettel to leave a team that has developed into a title-challenger this year.

“All bullshit, if I may say that,” he told Sky Sports F1. “I'm sorry, I'm very sorry, but it drives me crazy and I can tell you a reason you'll understand. A Ferrari driver, his head is for Ferrari, and the money in the end is also there. Why would Vettel leave Ferrari when he's winning? There's no reason. He will stay in his team, he loves his team, everything is right. SO there's no reason to think these things

Vettel had been linked with the available seat alongside Lewis Hamilton following Nico Rosberg's shock retirement at the end of the 2016 season. However, while Toto Wolff admitted the four-time world champion was on Mercedes' radar option, the man himself quickly ruled himself out for 2017 due to firm his Ferrari contract.

Nevertheless, with his current deal set to expire at the end of 2017, it has been suggested he could consider a move to the three-time world champions, not least because Rosberg's replacement Bottas is currently only on a one-year deal.

Regardless, though Bottas finds himself under pressure from Fernando Alonso too, his timely maiden win in the Russian Grand Prix is likely discourage Mercedes from considering alternatives for the time being, during which Ferrari will be more inclined to arrange a new deal with Vettel.


