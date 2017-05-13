Hamilton edges Vettel in tight battle for Spanish GP pole

Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix from pole position after edging out Formula 1 title rival Sebastian Vettel in the final stage of qualifying in Barcelona.Hamilton turned in a best lap time of 1:19.149 in Q3 to finish 0.05 seconds clear of Vettel, with his first run proving to be his fastest effort.Vettel ran wide at the final corner, costing him a small amount of time that proved costly as he was left to settle for second place.Valtteri Bottas took third place for Mercedes ahead of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, with less than three-tenths of a second covering the top four drivers.Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull, outqualifying team-mate Daniel Ricciardo by half a second.Fernando Alonso claimed a famous result amid McLaren-Honda's struggles by squeezing through to Q3 for the first time this season. The Spaniard went on to claim seventh place on the grid, acting as a remarkable feat for the struggling team.Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon both made it through to Q3 for Force India, finishing P8 and P10 respectively, the pair split by Felipe Massa.Haas suffered a double-elimination in Q2 as Kevin Magnussen finished 11th, less than one-tenth of a second off Alonso's time. Team-mate Romain Grosjean finished a lowly 14th after running off-track on his final flying lap.Carlos Sainz Jr. finished 12th for Toro Rosso ahead of Nico Hulkenberg in P13, while Pascal Wehrlein took P15 for Sauber after squeezing through to Q2.The Q1 drop-zone featured the usual characters, with Marcus Ericsson finishing on the bubble in P16 for Sauber, 0.005s off a place in Q2. Jolyon Palmer ailed to P17 for Renault, while Lance Stroll was 18th for Williams, finishing three-tenths off Massa's time in the first session.Stoffel Vandoorne's miserable qualifying record continued as he was eliminated in Q1 for the fifth straight race, finishing 19th for McLaren, while Daniil Kvyat completed the order in P20 for Toro Rosso.