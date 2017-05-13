Hamilton 'super proud' of Mercedes response after Spain pole

Lewis Hamilton felt "super proud" of the Mercedes Formula 1 team after bouncing back from a torrid weekend last time out in Russia to take pole for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.Hamilton edged out early-season title rival Sebastian Vettel by just 0.05 seconds in the final stage of qualifying to pick up his third pole of the season, acting as a boost to the Mercedes team amid its ongoing scrap with Ferrari.Hamilton qualified and finished fourth last time out in Russia, making the response in Barcelona all the sweeter for the three-time F1 world champion."Amazing job by the team so just super proud we can get back up there, a better weekend so far," Hamilton said, referring to his Sochi struggles."The first Q3 lap was very, very good, Q1, Q2 was good, the last lap was so, so. I could hear the guys cheering and I could see the fans we have out here so, god bless you thank you guys."The fans here are amazing every year, I feel like I've really grown a lot in Spain over the last 10 years so I appreciate all the support I get here."It's always a morale boost when you come where it's not your home and you see support. You guys really make the atmosphere and weekend what it is."With Ferrari appearing stronger in the race than in qualifying so far this season, Hamilton is braced for a tight battle with Vettel on Sunday."I think it's going to be a tough race tomorrow for sure," Hamilton said. "You can see how close it is between us and it's all milliseconds between us. I think it's the third longest run or something down into Turn 1 so of course it's going to be important to get a good start."We've worked hard on them so I am just going to try and do the best job that we can. Valtteri has had some great starts so I am looking to try and follow his footsteps. Positioning can help a lot here and being on the clean side of the grid is an advantage, generally, it's a bit of an advantage so hopefully I get to utilise it compared to Sebastian."