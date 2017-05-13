F1 »

Spanish GP: Alonso stuns with home charge to P7 on grid

13 May 2017
Even Fernando Alonso didn't expect his run to seventh on the grid for the Spanish Grand Prix as he thrills fans with a charging drive.
Alonso stuns with home charge to P7 on grid
Spanish GP: Alonso stuns with home charge to P7 on grid
Get the FULL Spanish Grand Prix Qualifying results HERE

Fernando Alonso says even he is surprised to have secured a spot on the fourth row for the Spanish Grand Prix after defying expectations with a magnificent qualifying performance on home soil.

Coming into the Barcelona weekend with a best starting position of 13th on the grid so far this season, Alonso admits he had modest expectations at the Circuit de Catalunya after having his mileage limited by yet more high profile technical issues with his Honda-powered McLaren MCL32 on Friday

However, after making headlines by sneaking into Q3 for the first time this season he went on to thrill his dedicated supporters further by taking the MCL32 all the way to seventh position behind only the dominant Mercedes'. Ferraris and Red Bulls.

Praising the quality of the upgrades introduced for this weekend, Alonso was thrilled to reward his McLaren team with a strong result having watched them 'change power units every day' in recent races.

“I think yesterday we saw the car had some potential, the upgrades were working OK so I remained optimistic, maybe not as optimistic as seventh. It is one of those days where everything goes right and meets the expectations higher than anybody expected. Today we put everything together,

“We built the speed from Q1, 1m22.0s to 1m 21.0s, that second is just getting confidence and risking more without a bad surprise from the car. Thanks to the team, they have been working very hard, changing a lot of power units every day basically so to be in Q3 and P7 we feel we are in the positions we should be is a nice motivation and boost for the team as well.”

Looking ahead to the race, Alonso says he is setting his sights firmly on getting his first points of the season on the board but is wary of reliability and the decision to increase DRS zones in an effort to promote more overtaking.

“They extended the DRS today! It is a track that it is very difficult to follow so if we can keep this position I think points are a real possibility.

“Hopefully we improve the situation – not only the performance side and the reliability because sometimes we could take some points in the past but we had to stop the car. Hopefully that is not the case tomorrow and we take some points home.”


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net



Tagged as: Ferrari , Mclaren , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Fernando Alonso , Catalunya , Spanish Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 13.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 13.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 13.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 12.05.2017.
13.05.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 13.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 13.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing fans in the grandstand. 13.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing fans in the grandstand. 13.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13. 13.05.2017.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 13.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H leads Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 13.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 13.05.2017.
Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 13.05.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 13.05.2017.
Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 follows Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 13.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 leads Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13. 13.05.2017.
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08. 13.05.2017.

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 