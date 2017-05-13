F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Vettel felt Spain pole was possible, hails 'phenomenal' Ferrari effort

13 May 2017
Sebastian Vettel very nearly parked up in Q1, but then went on a charge to second place on the grid for the Spanish Grand Prix.
Sebastian Vettel believes he could have scored pole position in Formula 1 qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday in Barcelona, but was thankful to his Ferrari team after almost missing qualifying altogether.

Vettel suffered a water leak during final practice that forced Ferrari into a power unit change ahead of qualifying, with the mechanics completing the job just in time for Q1.

The German suffered an issue in the early part of the session and was even told to park his car up at one point, only to resolve the problem and go on to qualify second, just 0.05 seconds off pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton.

"I have to say the team did a phenomenal job, we're quite surprised," Vettel said. "I had the issue this morning and had to change the engine and normally that's plus-three hours job if you're rushing.

"I don't know how they managed, they did it in sub-2 hours. I was ready, we were ready to fire up and go out in Q1 so really a big thank you to them. Also Kimi [Raikkonen]'s crew helped out so quite thankful and quite funny at one point when one car on one side of the garage was one or two mechanics, while the other one was completely crowded like bees hovering around the car so I think great effort so big thanks."

Vettel felt there was enough pace in his car to take pole in Spain, but felt more comfortable behind the wheel after a tough Friday practice run for Ferrari.

"I think we could've had pole today so not the ideal end but considering where we were this morning and then the change and you've talked about Q1 we had a small issue there so I think it's a really good recovery," Vettel said.

"Yesterday I wasn't happy with the car balance at all and today was phenomenal. I felt yesterday that it was in the car, but i just couldn't get to it but today was really a pleasure especially in the first two sectors, conditions were tricky with the wind, never easy and not knowing what to expect, and I think I was caught out a bit in the last sector.

"I'm sure with the race, and with the weather warmer we will be fine but for qualifying today it was different. "


