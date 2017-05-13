Bottas frustrated in third as issues leave him on back foot

Valtteri Bottas has expressed his frustration at being frozen out of the pole position battle for Spanish Grand Prix after an overnight engine change, limited running and tricky set-up lost him precious thousandths.Coming to Spain on the high of his maiden F1 win in Russia, Bottas matched Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton for pace in FP1 and FP2, but an electric issue would force Mercedes to investigate overnight and swap to an older engine ahead of qualifying.Despite losing track time in FP3, Bottas was competitive in qualifying but a lack of rear stability would consign him to third position on the grid, two tenths off pole position man Hamilton“[Saying not good enough on the team radio] was more with myself,” he clarified. “The team has done an amazing job with the car, managing to battle so close with Ferrari. For most of the weekend we were quicker but in Q3 they started to up their game and we were slightly in trouble with them, especially me. For me starting the day with the engine change to the old engine, so I was always going to be on the back foot.“I was struggling, in qualifying, with the rear stability of the car all day, lacking in stability. There were many issues and it was difficult to find a good rhythm, from one qualifying session to another as I normally do, as in just every lap the car felt a little bit different.“It wasn't one of my best qualifying sessions, but I'm very happy for the job the team has done and Lewis was very strong today, very quick. But, as always the race is tomorrow and I've done good things starting from P3.Bottas comes into the fifth round of the season third in the overall standings, 23 points behind leader Sebastian Vettel.