Ricciardo: Red Bull closer… but not close

Daniel Ricciardo says his updated Red Bull RB13 represents an improvement over its predecessor but stops short of suggesting it is quick enough to get amongst Mercedes and Ferrari in the Spanish Grand Prix.Having qualified more than a second adrift of the top spot in Russia, Red Bull has placed great emphasis on the revised RB13 ahead of the Barcelona race, with Max Verstappen in particular labelling it as a positive improvement.However, with Ricciardo still qualifying a second adrift of the top spot – and three tenths behind Verstappen – en route to sixth on the grid, while the Australian was satisfied to have a more competitive package beneath him, he remains unimpressed with the result.“I felt like the high speed balance [was better] and there was a bit more out of the car, so I would say that is down to the updates. Maybe Max will say the low speed is stronger as well, his last sector was better than mine. But from my side that is still an area we need to work on, so I still that we are a bit further off than we were this time last year.“Max's time is pretty much what I was to pole last year, but I feel if everyone still puts their best lap forward we are still a bit further off than 12 months ago. We made a bit of progress, probably high speed, but there is still a bit more to come.”Indeed, though Ricciardo says it is positive Red Bull has made a step forward, it only represents a 'little positive' in the grand scheme.“It is nice, with updates they are never guaranteed, like they can work in the wind tunnel but until it is on track with the real wind and track conditions you never know.“We could have even lost pace relatively speaking if Mercedes brought more and ours didn't work we could have found ourselves even slower this weekend. So the fact that we are at least there or a little bit closer is positive.“At the moment that is all we can really keep drawing off, it is little positives, and that is important for the team to stay motivated as well. My last sector was weak but I'd like to think the high-speed corners were an improvement.”With McLaren-Honda's Fernando Alonso – who is traditionally aggressive off the line - starting directly behind him, Ricciardo nonetheless says he isn't worried about the Spaniard's influence early on.“Everyone says Alonso will be looking to attack but so will I. Sixth is at the tail end of where we can be, so for sure I am looking forward also. If Alonso makes a great start, all well and good, but I will be trying to do the same thing.”