Raikkonen offers frank assessment of Spanish GP qualifying effort

Kimi Raikkonen has given a frank assessment of his performance following qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix after missing out on the pole position he believed he was capable of at the Circuit de Catalunya.The Finn came into qualifying having topped the timesheets for Ferrari in third and final free practice but admits he didn't demonstrate the speed he felt he had when it mattered in qualifying.Ending up on the outside of the second row in fourth position, Raikkonen was disappointed 'mistakes here and there' cost him the shot at his first pole position for nine years.“I struggled for whatever reason to put a decent lap, all the corners, together in qualifying. I thought I had a lot of speed but I never really managed to make a good lap out of it. It's disappointing, OK, it's fourth place, but being so close it hurts a bit.“It's nothing new, tomorrow we try again. The car has been good, but it has been a bit tricky with the conditions, but that's the same for everybody. The car has been working pretty well, I'm happy with that, but it's a bit disappointing doing small mistakes here and there and never really putting a good lap in.”Asked how he intends to avoid such issues in the future, Raikkonen was candid in his response about what it will take to challenge for his first win since 2012.“Drive better… Don't make those mistakes. There's no secret. Obviously when you make those mistakes and the conditions are calmer you get away with a lot more. But when you have these conditions and you get it a bit wrong it's hard to get it back.“I'm disappointed I didn't get a better result I'm happy with how we've been running. We still suffered a but from that but, apart from that, things have been running smoothly, the car feels good, so it's up to me to make it better.