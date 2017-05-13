F1 »

Spanish GP: No explanation for lost performance – Vandoorne

13 May 2017
Whilst his team-mate rides high in seventh position, Stoffel Vandoorne is at a loss to explain why he cannot qualify higher than 19th.
Spanish GP: No explanation for lost performance – Vandoorne
After failing to make Q2 for the fifth time this season, Stoffel Vandoorne was left perplexed as to where his McLaren's performance disappeared to during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Yet to score a point this season, Vandoorne enjoyed a positive start to the weekend finishing both Friday practice sessions in a respectable 13th position.

However, he couldn't maintain that form come qualifying, the Belgian once more failing to make it past Q2 en route to 19th place whilst his team-mate Fernando Alonso defied expectations to place his McLaren-Honda MCL32 seventh.

“I don't really know what happened today. Yesterday I was feeling quite comfortable and confident in the car and everything was moving in the right direction,” Vandoorne said.

“I was expecting to do a bit better today but it looks like we lost quite a bit of performance and have no real explanation for it. It has been a really difficult start of the season, so let's see what we can do tomorrow. Fernando's performance shows the car is going in the right direction, so let's see where he ends up in the race.”

Alonso's impressive seventh in qualifying gives a glimmer of hope to the Woking outfit, and despite a sting of retirements, Vandoorne insists the morale within the team remains high.

“Hopefully we can see improvements in the next few races. We need to have a smooth race tomorrow and the strategy will be very important. We need a smooth race without any problems and then we see what is possible.

“We'll try our best and see what we can from there. Hopefully both cars will run smoothly tomorrow and we'll see what happens. There is no point in setting a target for the race, we'll just do our best and see where we end up.”


