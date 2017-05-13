Honda engine update to be delayed again?

F1 »

13 May 2017
Fernando Alonso secures a fine seventh on the grid in Spain but he could be forced to wait longer for his much desired Honda engine update.
Honda's much anticipated engine upgrade may not be rolled out as planned until after the Canadian Grand Prix due to the Montreal circuit's power hungry nature.

The Japanese firm has been working hard on trying to extract a major performance update from its power unit, which is still significantly down on its Mercedes, Ferrari and Renault rivals through the speed trap, a lack of pace that has repeatedly drawn the ire of McLaren driver Fernando Alonso.

On the day that saw McLaren-Honda secure its best starting position of the year with Alonso's run to seventh position, Honda F1 boss Yusuke Hasegawa has revealed improvements to the fuel system played its part in giving the Spaniard a performance boost.

“The engine component is still the same but we have updated induction system and some fuel system, so in normal season that upgrade is quite decent but considering the gap to the top teams that we cannot be proud to much but obviously it was great update today.

However, with reliability still an evident issue for the team, Hasegawa goes on to say the planned upgrade package for Canada could be delayed until a later date to ensure dependability.

“For Canada, obviously Canada is a power circuit so if we can prepare the new engine then great� but it is still immature.�

Should Honda decide not to introduce the update for Canada, it faces the choice of deferring to the following round in Baku, which features the longest straight on the F1 calendar at more than 1km in length.


