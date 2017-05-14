When the s**t hit the fan, we stayed calm - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has once more praised his Scuderia Ferrari team for the 'miracle' of changing his car's engine in less than two hours ahead of qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix having expected to start at the back.The championship leader will start on the front row after being pipped to pole position around the Circuit de Catalunya by a mere 0.051s, Vettel losing out to Mercedes title rival Lewis Hamilton in Q3.However, it could have easily been a spot at the back of the field after Vettel developed an engine problem in the closing stages of final free practice, necessitating a full power unit swap.Despite the tight turnaround, Ferrari got Vettel back on course in time for Q1 just two hours later and – despite some initial calibration issues that forced him to stop initially – he went on to nearly grab a second consecutive pole position.Either way, Vettel would hail his and Kimi Raikkonen's mechanics for saving his qualifying session, giving a more in depth account of the mighty efforts going on behind the scenes.“I don't know how our mechanics did it,” he said. “Normally changing the engine takes about 3 hours if you rush and we did it in sub-two, it is a miracle.“If you look at the car when you have the engine and gearbox, the amount of bits and bobs hanging on the car that need to be disconnected and then connected again… the real art of the car is one way to look at it from the outside, but the real art happens when you lift the cover. It is a lot of work to put it together and they did it in sub-2 hours.“Kimi's guys helped as well. A big thank you for the team. I don't know how they did it, if I look at my bike at home I am already struggling and it has two wires and one fuel pump engine that is very basic. It takes me hours just to take the carburettor off. How they managed to do the engine change in under two hours…“We kept calm, realised quick enough there was an issue but we could fix it on track. We didn't lose much, we could use the same run to make it into Q2. Even if shit hit the fan, I think it is good to stay calm which I think is what we did.”Despite an indifferent weekend that has seen Vettel slightly off the pace of Hamilton, Vettel believes he is stronger shape for the race that he has so far demonstrated in the practice sessions.“With a good start things could look good. We managed to turn it around despite a lot of things that went wrong so I am confident for tomorrow and always trying to keep a smile.”