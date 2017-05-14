Palmer reels as he misses Q1 cut for fourth time

Jolyon Palmer is refusing to point the finger at his Renault engine for his mystery loss of performance for qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix.Having been hampered by a mix of technical issues and driver errors in previous events, Palmer came into qualifying at the Circuit de Catalunya feeling positive following a trouble-free Friday, only to find himself knocked out in Q1 for the fourth time this yearThe former GP2 champion, who has come under scrutiny for his slow start to the season having failed to get on the scoresheet thus far, admits it is difficult for him to explain the dip inn performance between sessions“I think we can't really point too many fingers at the engine, we always want more power, but today we're missing something on the chassis side,” Palmer said.“I don't know, we lost a lot of performance, feeling really low grip. The conditions changed quite a lot with the wind and the track temperature getting up, but I don't think it was such a big difference compared to Friday afternoon. At the moment I don't know.”With Renault bringing a major aerodynamic upgrade to Barcelona, Palmer believes there's some positives to take away from the upgrades introduced to the RS17 despite the lowly starting position.“They were working well yesterday, and certainly it was looking good and until qualifying we lost a lot, so I think it's too early to say if it's the updates, I don't think it is, but maybe we're missing something else in the tyre preparation.“In the morning it was better, on my side we didn't really have a good morning either, but generally we at least still had confidence being roughly there, but then the afternoon it just fell away.”