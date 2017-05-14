F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Vandoorne hit with grid penalty for Spanish GP

14 May 2017
Stoffel Vandoorne has been smacked with a 10-place grid penalty and will start from last for the second consecutive race.
Vandoorne hit with grid penalty for Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Vandoorne hit with grid penalty for Spanish GP
Stoffel Vandoorne has been smacked with a 10-place grid penalty and will start from last for the second consecutive race for McLaren-Honda.

Vandoorne, who had been set to start from 19th on the grid for the Spanish Grand Prix and only ahead of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, will now start from 20th place and last at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona after McLaren were forced into energy store and control electronics changes.

The Belgian driver has had to use his fifth unit each of the energy store and control electronics which has handed him a total of 10-place grid penalty (five per unit).

“Sensor issue detected on Stoff's car,” a McLaren-Honda statement confirmed. “ESS and CE changed this morning (5th of each). He will have a 10 grid place penalty for the race today.”

Vandoorne was forced to start from the back of the grid last time out in Russia but was able to fight his way up the order to finish in 14th place.
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mclaren , Toro Rosso , Catalunya , Spanish Grand Prix , Daniil Kvyat , Stoffel Vandoorne , Vandoorne
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32. 12.05.2017.
Mansour Ojjeh, McLaren shareholder. 14.05.2017.
Mansour Ojjeh, McLaren shareholder. 14.05.2017.
(L to R): Michelle Yeoh (MAL) with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren with fans. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren with fans. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren with fans. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren. 14.05.2017.
Mansour Ojjeh, McLaren shareholder 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren F1 14.05.2017.
13.05.2017 - Qualifying, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
13.05.2017 - Qualifying, Eric Boullier (FRA) McLaren Racing Director
13.05.2017 - Qualifying, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
13.05.2017 - Qualifying, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
13.05.2017 - Qualifying, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 