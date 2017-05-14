Vandoorne hit with grid penalty for Spanish GP

Stoffel Vandoorne has been smacked with a 10-place grid penalty and will start from last for the second consecutive race for McLaren-Honda.Vandoorne, who had been set to start from 19th on the grid for the Spanish Grand Prix and only ahead of Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, will now start from 20th place and last at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona after McLaren were forced into energy store and control electronics changes.The Belgian driver has had to use his fifth unit each of the energy store and control electronics which has handed him a total of 10-place grid penalty (five per unit).“Sensor issue detected on Stoff's car,” a McLaren-Honda statement confirmed. “ESS and CE changed this morning (5th of each). He will have a 10 grid place penalty for the race today.”Vandoorne was forced to start from the back of the grid last time out in Russia but was able to fight his way up the order to finish in 14th place.