Hamilton on Spanish GP win: That’s how racing should be

Lewis Hamilton says he relished his on track battle with Sebastian Vettel for victory at the Spanish Grand Prix after a couple of close incidents to get the better of his Formula 1 world title rival.The pole-sitter slipped to second behind Vettel in the charge to the first turn but took advantage of Mercedes and Ferrari opting for different strategies by reeling in Vettel by the second round of stops with the aid of a timely Virtual Safety Car period.The British driver went wheel-to-wheel with Vettel, including a hairy moment at turn one which saw both cars go off track, but eventually made the decisive pass on lap 44 at the same corner using the faster soft tyres.Having eased clear of the Ferrari driver, Hamilton stormed to a second win of the season to trim his F1 world championship points deficit to six points after the opening five races.Hamilton paid tribute to Mercedes and its superior strategy while also reflecting on an exciting race with on-track scraps.“The team did an incredible job today, that's how racing should be that's as close as it could be,” Hamilton said. “Sebastian Vettel was incredibly close, incredibly fast but the team did a great job with the strategy.“At the start, I don't know exactly what's gone wrong, I need to speak with my guys. It wasn't good enough but trust me I did everything I was supposed to do.”Hamilton felt his turn one flashpoint against Vettel was firm but fair by both drivers and feels it is an incident which shouldn't be discouraged in future races.“I think in the heat of the moment it's difficult to know from the outside view what it's like,” he said. “I felt I was ran out of road and I was alongside, it was definitely close but again as I said, that's how racing should be and I loved it, I wouldn't change it for the world.”