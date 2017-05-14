Force India in trouble for not making numbers ‘clearly visible’

Force India has been given a suspended fine by Stewards after breaching regulations that state numbers be 'clearly visible' on the cars.Article 9.2 reads: “Each car will carry the race number of its driver as published by the FIA at the beginning of the season or the race number that has been allocated to his replacement under Article 26.1(b)(iii). This number must be clearly visible from the front of the car and on the driver's crash helmet.”Ahead of the Spanish GP, the article was revised to make driver numbers more visible to the fans. The numbers on the front nose of the car increased from 175mm to 230mm.It was alleged Force India's dimensions didn't meet the FIA standard, as a statement from the FIA read: “Following a report from the Race Director, Alleged breach of Article 9.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations in that the numbers on cars 11 & 31 do not comply.”After hearing from the team and determining it had broken the regulation, Stewards decided to hand down a fine of 25,000 Euros, albeit suspended as a result of mitigating circumstances.Full decision from the FIA:"Having heard from the Team Representative and having examined a number of photographs, the Stewards decide that the Competitor, Sahara Force India F1 Team, is in breach of the relevant regulation (and TM/002 – 17).A fine of € 25,000 is imposed.However, in view of the following mitigating circumstances, the fine is suspended for a period of 12 months pending no further infringements of this nature.The mitigating circumstances are;1. The Competitor was not challenged about the numbers prior to the race2. The numbers (size, colour and location) were not changed during the event3. The Competitor has offered to work with the FIA and rectify the situation immediately