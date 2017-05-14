F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Vandoorne gets grid penalty for Monaco after Massa clash

14 May 2017
Stoffel Vandoorne has been hit by a three-place grid penalty for the Monaco Grand Prix having been at fault for his collision with Felipe Massa
Stoffel Vandoorne has been hit by a three-place grid penalty for the Monaco Grand Prix having been at fault for his collision with Felipe Massa during the Spanish Grand Prix.

The McLaren-Honda driver appeared to be unaware of Massa in the Williams closing in on the home straight as he turned into the Brazilian at turn one and was judged to have caused the collision.

As a result the Belgian driver has been handed a drop of three grid positions for his next F1 race in Monaco as well as picking up two penalty points from the FIA race stewards.

The incident forced Massa into an extra pit stop to eventually finish a lowly 13th place while Vandoorne was forced into retirement with a technical issue on lap 35.


by Haydn Cobb

