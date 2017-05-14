Raikkonen counts cost of DNF… as devastated fan reaction goes viral

Emotional peaks for a young @ScuderiaFerrari fan after Kimi goes out lap 1 but Vettel passes Bottas for the lead @SkySportsF1 🏁🇪🇸 #SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/Q3oeD605AQ — Sky F1 Insider (@SkyF1Insider) May 14, 2017



The smiles just keep getting bigger and bigger... Nice one, Kimi 👏 #SpanishGP 🇪🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ywqru5IFlX — Formula 1 (@F1) May 14, 2017



Meet Thomas from France! The world's biggest fan of #Kimi7, whose day just got a lot, lot better. Great to welcome him to our hospitality! pic.twitter.com/FkCSDdZPYG — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) May 14, 2017



Kimi Raikkonen has expressed his frustration at seeing his Spanish Grand Prix hopes scuppered by a turn one collision involving Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen… but it was the devastated reaction of a young fan that stole the headlines thereafter.Raikkonen was tapped by Bottas into the first corner right-hander, sending him into the path of Max Verstappen to his outside. With the impact between Raikkonen and Verstappen breaking the suspension on both cars, the pair were forced out on the spot, as Bottas continued before a technical issue sidelined him later in the race.Frustrated at the outcome, Raikkonen feels he was denied the shot at a strong result in the Ferrari SF70H.“I got hit on the right rear corner, I think it was Bottas, and then obviously the car jumped because of that and I went into Max. There was nothing I could have do at that point. I haven't see the images, but the reason was I got hit from behind and then ended up touching with Max.”“The car was behaving well – in qualifying I didn't put a very good lap together but apart from that we've been quite happy all weekend. Obviously the end result is very bad but we'll try in the next race again. At least we're up there and we can challenge.”Whilst Raikkonen was remaining philosophical about his first DNF of the season, it was too much for one unhappy Ferrari fan as TV cameras panned to show the young boy him crying, an image that soon went viral.Though cameras would later pan to him cheering as Sebastian Vettel fought his way back into the lead against Valtteri Bottas, organisers sensed an opportunity for a 'good news' story by finding 'Thomas from France' in the stands and inviting him into the paddock to meet his hero, smiles aplenty this time…