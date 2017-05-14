F1 »

Raikkonen counts cost of DNF… as devastated fan reaction goes viral

14 May 2017
Kimi Raikkonen's Spanish Grand Prix ends at the first corner... and it is just too much for one devastated young fan!
Raikkonen counts cost of DNF… as devastated fan reaction goes viral
Raikkonen counts cost of DNF… as devastated fan reaction goes viral
Get the FULL Spanish Grand Prix RACE RESULTS here

Kimi Raikkonen has expressed his frustration at seeing his Spanish Grand Prix hopes scuppered by a turn one collision involving Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen… but it was the devastated reaction of a young fan that stole the headlines thereafter.

Raikkonen was tapped by Bottas into the first corner right-hander, sending him into the path of Max Verstappen to his outside. With the impact between Raikkonen and Verstappen breaking the suspension on both cars, the pair were forced out on the spot, as Bottas continued before a technical issue sidelined him later in the race.

Frustrated at the outcome, Raikkonen feels he was denied the shot at a strong result in the Ferrari SF70H.

“I got hit on the right rear corner, I think it was Bottas, and then obviously the car jumped because of that and I went into Max. There was nothing I could have do at that point. I haven't see the images, but the reason was I got hit from behind and then ended up touching with Max.”

“The car was behaving well – in qualifying I didn't put a very good lap together but apart from that we've been quite happy all weekend. Obviously the end result is very bad but we'll try in the next race again. At least we're up there and we can challenge.”

Whilst Raikkonen was remaining philosophical about his first DNF of the season, it was too much for one unhappy Ferrari fan as TV cameras panned to show the young boy him crying, an image that soon went viral.

Though cameras would later pan to him cheering as Sebastian Vettel fought his way back into the lead against Valtteri Bottas, organisers sensed an opportunity for a 'good news' story by finding 'Thomas from France' in the stands and inviting him into the paddock to meet his hero, smiles aplenty this time…













Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Formula 1 , Kimi Raikkonen , Pirelli , Valtteri Bottas , Spanish Grand Prix , Max Verstappen , Fan , crying boy , crying fan
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H with a broken front suspension. 14.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H return to the circuit after running wide at the start of the race. 14.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H return to the circuit after running wide at the start of the race. 14.05.2017.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13 and Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari SF70H return to the circuit after running wide at the start of the race. 14.05.2017.
Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari returns to the pits after he retired from the race. 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
1st place Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 and 2nd place Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari SF70H. 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 14.05.2017.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 