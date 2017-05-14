F1 »

Spanish GP: Ricciardo on podium but more than a minute behind

14 May 2017
Daniel Ricciardo celebrates an unexpected first podium of the season... but does so by finishing 1min 15secs off winner Lewis Hamilton.
Daniel Ricciardo says he cannot be disappointed with an unexpected first podium of the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season in the Spanish Grand Prix but says the plus-minute margin to race winner Lewis Hamilton tells its own story.

The Australian endured a largely lonely afternoon after immediately ascending two positions from sixth to fourth at the start when Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen collided, before capturing third at the expense of non-finisher Valtteri Bottas.

His first podium of the 2017 season to cap off a positive first weekend with the revised RB13, while Ricciardo was happy with the result in isolation he says the 1min 15secs margin to the front shows there is work to do.

“It's nice to be back up here, absolutely and it's nice to see at the front there's some battles and that they're enjoying it. As Lewis touched on, that's why we race. We want to have these battles and fights. I'm envious not to be part of that but we're still going to try and work on it.

“We got a bit lucky but it's nice to be up here nonetheless. As for my race, not any exciting stories besides watching a little bit happen in front of me at the start.

“I was just trying to manage my pace. At the end I was trying to get the most out of it, but seeing the lap times they were doing at the end, we still have a bit to go. We'll keep working at it, try and stay positive and keep everyone motivated.”

