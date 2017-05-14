Alonso went for first lap attack with ‘nothing to lose’

Fernando Alonso says he attempted a turn two pass on Felipe Massa feeling he had 'nothing to lose' on the opening lap scramble as he ultimately missed out on points due to his poor race pace.The McLaren-Honda driver produced an outstanding qualifying performance to take seventh on the grid for his home Formula 1 race but got caught up in the first lap clashes when we was pushed off track by Massa who in turn was going wide to avoid the Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen collision.After being shuffled down the order after pitting, Alonso says he got stuck behind Daniil Kvyat and without the race pace or straight-line speed to pass the Toro Rosso driver his race strategy became compromised.As a result the two-time F1 world champion finished his first race in 2017 down in 12th place but felt his charge for a points finish was unlikely given his car's weak race pace.“In the end we couldn't get any points,” Alonso said. After the start we lost a lot of positions with the incident with Felipe, who didn't see me on the outside. We knew we didn't have the same race pace as the cars ahead of us, and even if we did, we lost all our chances stuck behind Kvyat after the pit stop. We cannot pass on the straights, so we had to stay behind. From there on the race was very complicated.“I'm sure Felipe didn't see at the start of the race it was very complicated. Those ahead of us were hitting each other, I took a risk but maybe I could have stayed behind him, but I had nothing to lose.“I tried to pass him around the outside in turn 2, knowing he might not see me and that was it. But even if we'd gone through, with the speed we have in the straights, sooner or later we'd drop down the order.“Little by little our rivals would catch up and after a while it would have been impossible to keep them behind, the same way it is impossible for us to attack them.”Assessing his final F1 race before heading stateside for his maiden Indianapolis 500 race, Alonso says McLaren-Honda can take positives away from Spain having demonstrated its strong pace over one lap but is still calling on the engine manufacturer to improve its reliability and performance.“The tipping point will come when Honda will bring a more powerful upgrade,” he said. “I think our chassis is not bad, we can normally be in the Q3, but we're lacking in power and reliability.“Hopefully the reliability is coming, as I finished the race with no issues, but now it's time to think about the next race and let's hope things will keep on getting better.”Alonso will now fly straight to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for practice week ahead of next weekend's qualifying for the 101st Indy 500 where he will skip the Monaco Grand Prix with Jenson Button acting as stand-in driver at McLaren.