F1 »

Spanish GP: 'Risky' one-stop lands Wehrlein, Sauber first points of F1 2017

14 May 2017
Pascal Wehrlein makes a bold one-stop strategy work perfectly as he secured his and Sauber's first points of the 2017 F1 season in Spain.
'Risky' one-stop lands Wehrlein, Sauber first points of F1 2017
Spanish GP: 'Risky' one-stop lands Wehrlein, Sauber first points of F1 2017
Get the FULL Spanish Grand Prix RACE RESULTS here

Pascal Wehrlein says he couldn't be happier how this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix turned out after making a bold one-stop strategy work perfectly to score his best-ever F1 finish and Sauber's first points of the 2017 season.

Sauber placed Wehrlein – who started 15th – on an unusual single-stop strategy in an effort to lift him into contention, a risk that was rewarded when the Virtual Safety Car made an appearance on lap 35 and the opportunistic Wehrlein was called into the pits at the last minute.

Having made the soft compound last a total of 33 laps, the convenient timing of the Virtual Safety Car meant the German could take advantage of a neutralised race and use the medium tyre for the remainder of the race.

“[I'm] Really happy about the race and how it went, we took a risky one-stop strategy but it worked out,” Wehrlein said.

“I think the first stint was quite tough with the softs driving so long with the soft, and in the end it was really important to keep Sainz behind, which was obviously a lot quicker but you know then to keep him behind and build a gap to the guys behind him.”

Finishing seventh on the road initially, though a 5-second penalty dropped his official classification to eighth position thanks to a pitlane infringement it is still Sauber's best result since Felipe Nasr finished in sixth position at the 2015 Russian Grand Prix.

However, due to a last-minute decision to dive into the pits while the race was neutralised, Wehrlein says he had no choice but to incorrect.ly enter the pitlane by crossing the pit entry line and on the wrong side of the bollard and cop the penalty.

“I just got the call when I was already at the last corner, but I knew when they called me so late it's important to come in,” he continued.

“So I missed the bollard, but if I wouldn't stop on this lap everyone behind would have overtaken me, so this was the only chance to get some points as well. I knew that something was coming, I expected a penalty, probably I hoped for a penalty for the next race or something!

“But I'm also happy about the five seconds I think it's better than a drive through penalty.”

The result marks Wehrlein's second-ever top ten finish in F1 following a tenth place finish for Manor Racing in the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix.

Tagged as: manor , Spanish Grand Prix , Sauber , Austrian Grand Prix , Russian Grand Prix , pascal wehrlein
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 leads Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12. 14.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36. 14.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36. 14.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36. 14.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 leads Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12. 14.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 battle for position. 14.05.2017.
Marcus Ericsson (SWE) Sauber C36 and Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 battle for position. 14.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36. 14.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 battle for position. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32 and Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 battle for position. 14.05.2017.
Grid girls. 14.05.2017. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Race Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com - copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. Â© Copyright: Bearne / XPB Images
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber F1 Team on the drivers parade. 14.05.2017.
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber F1 Team. 14.05.2017.
(L to R): Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team and Marcus Ericsson (SWE) Sauber F1 Team on the drivers parade. 14.05.2017.
(L to R): Marcus Ericsson (SWE) Sauber F1 Team and Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team on the drivers parade. 14.05.2017.
(L to R): Marcus Ericsson (SWE) Sauber F1 Team with Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas F1 Team. 14.05.2017.
13.05.2017 - Qualifying, Marcus Ericsson (SUE) Sauber C36

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 