Alonso’s 14-hour sprint between Spanish GP and Indy 500

15 May 2017
Fernando Alonso says he will have just 14 hours between racing at the Spanish GP and beginning practice week for the Indy 500
Fernando Alonso says it will have just 14 hours between stepping out of his McLaren-Honda at the end of the Spanish Grand Prix and into the McLaren-Honda-Andretti for the start of practice week ahead of his maiden Indianapolis 500.

The two-time F1 world champion is skipping the Monaco Grand Prix for his rookie outing at the Indy 500 but has flown directly from the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, where he finished 12th in the Spanish Grand Prix, to Indianapolis with practice week beginning on Monday.

Alonso has estimated it will be 14 hours between racing in F1 and his first practice session in the build-up to qualifying next weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“In 14 hours I will be in the car again so we need to switch on the style for the next two weeks with full concentration [in Indy],” Alonso said. “At 9 o'clock I need to be at the circuit and at 12 o'clock I need to be in the car for first practice.

“I have 14 hours, more or less, to rest and nine of them will be in the plane as in 14 hours I'll be in the car again. The focus is on planning and logistics for now.”

Alonso completed his rookie orientation with ease at the iconic Indianapolis oval circuit in between the Spanish and Russian F1 races but will miss the Monaco race as it clashes on the same day (28th May).

Jenson Button will stand in as Alonso's replacement at McLaren-Honda in Monaco alongside Stoffel Vandoorne.

29.04.2017 - Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
14.05.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
14.05.2017 - Race, Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren F1 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 14.05.2017.
The McLaren MCL32 of Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren is removed from the circuit. 14.05.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 crashes out of the race. 14.05.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40 and Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 clash. 14.05.2017.
Felipe Massa (BRA) Williams FW40 and Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 clash. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 14.05.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren crashed out of the race. 14.05.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 crashed out of the race. 14.05.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 crashed out of the race. 14.05.2017.
Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren MCL32 crashed out of the race. 14.05.2017.
Race retiree Stoffel Vandoorne (BEL) McLaren watches team mate Fernando Alonso (ESP) McLaren MCL32. 14.05.2017.

