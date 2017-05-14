I was doing everything to keep Vettel behind - Bottas

Valtteri Bottas says he hopes he 'made a big difference' in Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Spanish Grand Prix after costing rival Sebastian Vettel time as they tussled for the lead.On an eventful day for the Finn, Bottas dropped back from the leaders early on after being involved in a first corner tangle with Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen, but became a factor in victory battle when a longer first stint strategy saw him in front of Vettel and Hamilton after they stopped.Though Vettel quickly reeled Bottas in, he would spend two costly laps behind the dogged Finn, allowing the chasing Hamilton to close the gap to the Ferrari from 7.3secs to 3.2secs. It was a delay that would play a factor in Hamilton eventually catching and passing Vettel for victory, with Bottas feeling he did his bit for the team game.“I was doing everything I could to keep Sebastian behind and make him lose time but that's how it goes. That was my job and mission at the time, but the pace gap was too big at that time and eventually he got past. But I think I did what I had to do to help the team and hopefully that made a big difference today.“At least, as a team, we managed to increase the points' difference for Ferrari by a small margin, which is good, but we could have gain a lot more today with both of us finishing strong.”Seemingly suffering with issues after the first corner incident, which saw him clip Raikkonen and send the Ferrari into the path of Max Verstappen's Red Bull – putting both out -, though Bottas continued in a lonely third an engine issue would force him out on lap 39.The legacy of having to use an ageing power unit after an electrical issue arose in free practice, Bottas – a winner last time out in Russia - was refusing to be too disheartened.“Going into Turn One I was trying to stay inside and obviously the guys on the outside were trying to overtake me. It was unlucky Kimi and I collided, it was all a bit too tight and close. It's a shame what happened to the guys after that, but when racing is so close sometimes we touch and that's how it goes. I was trying to keep my position and felt like there was no more space for two cars, as it was very, very close.“After the contact I really struggled, initially, in the first stint and we're still looking into that, if everything was OK or not with the car but I suspect not, because the gap in the pace for the guys in front was way too big for what it should be.“For me that's the main thing, to understand why in the first stint my pace was so much off. Then we changed the strategy to try and make it with one stop, which could have rewarded us in the end, but with the Virtual Safety Car.“Seb and Lewis got a free pit stop each, so we didn't get the gain we could have had. But still today I should have finished on the podium, so it's really disappointing, but we took a risk putting in the old engine, we knew it was running out of mileage but there was no other option to get it going before qualifying, so that's life.”