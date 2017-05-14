Verstappen’s luck fails 12 months on in Spain

Max Verstappen feels he was equally unlucky as he was lucky 12 months on from becoming the youngest-ever Formula 1 race winner when he got tangled up in the first corner incident which ended his race.The Red Bull driver made a good getaway off the line but coming around the outside at turn one he was third in a chain of collisions, where Valtteri Bottas clipped Kimi Raikkonen who went into the Dutch driver.The clash saw Verstappen and Raikkonen both out of the race, while Bottas later retired with unrelated engine failure, and while agreeing it was an racing incident he felt the balance of luck went against him having profited from Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton taking each other out on the first lap in last year's Spanish race which set up his maiden triumph.“An unfortunate start to the race which ultimately finished it also,” Verstappen said. “I tried to go around the outside as there was plenty of room there.“If Valtteri had not touched Kimi, we all would have had enough room to get through that corner. Due to the contact it meant Kimi lost control and slammed into me, but it wasn't his fault. Sometimes you have a bit of luck, like last year, sometimes you don't as we can see this year.”Verstappen says he was confident of a positive result at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, having seen Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo record his first podium of the year albeit aided by retirements ahead of him, and is keen to make amends in two weeks at Monaco.“It was shame to not be able to take part in the race after the incident as I think with this weekend's upgrades it could have been fun and we could have got a good result,” he said. “After an unfortunate race for me it's important to focus and look ahead to Monaco, I'm hoping we can continue to improve and have a good fight there.”