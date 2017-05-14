F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen’s luck fails 12 months on in Spain

14 May 2017
Max Verstappen feels he was equally unlucky as he was lucky 12 months on from becoming the youngest-ever Formula 1 race winner.
Verstappen’s luck fails 12 months on in Spain
F1 Spanish GP: Verstappen’s luck fails 12 months on in Spain
Get the FULL Spanish Grand Prix RACE RESULTS here

Max Verstappen feels he was equally unlucky as he was lucky 12 months on from becoming the youngest-ever Formula 1 race winner when he got tangled up in the first corner incident which ended his race.

The Red Bull driver made a good getaway off the line but coming around the outside at turn one he was third in a chain of collisions, where Valtteri Bottas clipped Kimi Raikkonen who went into the Dutch driver.

The clash saw Verstappen and Raikkonen both out of the race, while Bottas later retired with unrelated engine failure, and while agreeing it was an racing incident he felt the balance of luck went against him having profited from Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton taking each other out on the first lap in last year's Spanish race which set up his maiden triumph.

“An unfortunate start to the race which ultimately finished it also,” Verstappen said. “I tried to go around the outside as there was plenty of room there.

“If Valtteri had not touched Kimi, we all would have had enough room to get through that corner. Due to the contact it meant Kimi lost control and slammed into me, but it wasn't his fault. Sometimes you have a bit of luck, like last year, sometimes you don't as we can see this year.”

Verstappen says he was confident of a positive result at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona, having seen Red Bull team-mate Daniel Ricciardo record his first podium of the year albeit aided by retirements ahead of him, and is keen to make amends in two weeks at Monaco.

“It was shame to not be able to take part in the race after the incident as I think with this weekend's upgrades it could have been fun and we could have got a good result,” he said. “After an unfortunate race for me it's important to focus and look ahead to Monaco, I'm hoping we can continue to improve and have a good fight there.”


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Lewis Hamilton , Red Bull Racing , Formula 1 , Nico Rosberg , Kimi Raikkonen , Monaco , Catalunya , Daniel Ricciardo , Valtteri Bottas , Spanish Grand Prix , Max Verstappen , Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13 off the circuit at the start of the race. 14.05.2017.
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 