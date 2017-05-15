F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: 'Routine race' rewards Force India with double top five

15 May 2017
Force India's Rob Fernley says mature drives from Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon made it a straightforward double top five in Spain.
Force India's deputy team principal Rob Fernley says mature and trouble-free drives from Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon made the team's P4 and P5 result at the Spanish Grand Prix straightforward.

After the first lap mayhem saw two of Force India's main rivals fall out of contention, with Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen retiring, Perez and Ocon were running an impressive fifth and sixth respectively.

Having maximised its race strategy to keep clear of its midfield rivals, both Force India drivers were given a late promotion with Valtteri Bottas retiring with engine failure.

Fernley has heaped praise on both Perez and Ocon as well as the team's mechanics for a flawless race which saw the team become the sole constructor to score double points in every race in 2017.

“A fantastic result for everybody at Sahara Force India,” Fernley said. “The 22 points scored strengthen our hold on fourth place in the championship and continue our 100% points-scoring record in every race this season.

“We are now the only team to have achieved this and that's a huge credit to the hard work of the race team and factory. It was a fairly routine race from our perspective with mature drives from Sergio and Esteban. They kept their noses clean and managed their pace to bring home our best result of the year so far.

“This consistency is a real strength of the team and we can feel very satisfied with our performance over the first quarter of the season.”

Force India have now moved 32 points ahead of fifth-placed Toro Rosso in the F1 world constructors' championship while closing to 19 points off of Red Bull.


