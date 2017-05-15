Epic race is what F1 should be - Wolff

Toto Wolff says the Spanish Grand Prix delivered the spectacle that should be expected with every Formula 1 race after Lewis Hamilton prevailed in a gripping battle with Sebastian Vettel at the Circuit de Catalunya.Despite losing out to Vettel at the start, Hamilton and Mercedes played themselves into contention over the course of the 66 lap race, culminating in a thrilling wheel-to-wheel tussle for the lead on lap 39 and a definitive overtake for the win to lap 44.The first time since last year's Austrian Grand Prix a victory has been decided with a pass on track (not through a pit-stop or at the start), Wolff says he was thrilled to see Mercedes and Ferrari's burgeoning rivalry unfurl with some 'epic' close racing.“Epic race! Hopefully the fight continues as it is because it's it's how motor racing and Formula 1 should be. Watching Sebastian and Lewis fighting it out on track, how the strategies decided against each other, it's what F1 should be.Discussing the moment on lap 39 as Vettel – returning to the track from the pit lane – drew alongside Hamilton into turn one and two, Wolff was satisfied there was nothing untoward with the German's defence.“That first defence was great. It was a little bit may be on the risky side, but it's how risky goes, and he pushed him right. And from then on, we knew we had an advantage on the softs, which was almost brand new, and we also knew that we had to go through the end, 30 laps or 32 laps, so we knew that we had a chance.”A 'bittersweet' race for Mercedes after Valtteri Bottas retired with a power unit issue, Wolff nonetheless says the Finn played his part in the success after holding off Vettel for two laps during a crucial phase.“It was a real team work. Not to forget the one that lost out here, Valtteri, keeping him out, made Sebastian lose valuable lap time, 5 or 6 seconds behind Valtteri. Overall it was a great team result.”