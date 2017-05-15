F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: 'Desperate situation' being outpaced by 2016 Ferrari engine - Sainz

15 May 2017
Carlos Sainz Jr. was surprised to see Pascal Wehrlein outrun him in a straight line despite using a year-old Ferrari power unit.
'Desperate situation' being outpaced by 2016 Ferrari engine - Sainz
F1 Spanish GP: 'Desperate situation' being outpaced by 2016 Ferrari engine - Sainz
Carlos Sainz Jr. felt in a "desperate situation" during his fight against Pascal Wehrlein in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix as the Sauber driver's 2016 Ferrari Formula 1 power unit offered more power in a straight line than his own current-year Renault engine.

Sainz made a good start from 12th on the grid to move into the top 10, but slipped behind the one-stopping Wehrlein after making his second visit to the pits.

Sainz latched on to the back of Wehrlein's Sauber early in the final stint, but was unable to make a pass as the 2016 Ferrari power unit allowed the German to pull away.

Although Wehrlein crossed the line seventh ahead of Sainz, a five-second time penalty saw him fall to eighth. It nevertheless marked Sauber's first points of the season.

"[It was the] first time we are battling the Sauber. A bit of a desperate situation to see a Ferrari 2016 faster than us in the straight compared to our car at the moment," Sainz said.

"I tried my best to pass him. I was getting just enough, side by side. Until Turn 1 he was covering all the time the inside line and around the outside in Turn 1 it's just too difficult to pass around here.

"But he was doing a good job, always covering the inside line everywhere he could. Good on him."

Sainz has previously laughed at suggestions Renault's power unit is comparable to that of Ferrari's 2017 engine, and after being beaten by Wehrlein, the Spaniard stressed the need for an upgrade to arrive as soon as possible.

"We need more power," Wehrlein said. "You can see in qualifying we missed two-tenths to P7. If Renault brings three-tenths, suddenly everything changes. We definitely need that step.

"It will take I think two or three more races from now on, so we need to be patient and keep extracting what we have. In qualifying we're just not where we want to be, but then in the race it looks like we get better and better.

"It's been four consecutive races now trying to fight back from a not ideal position in qualifying. I hope we don't do the whole year like this."


Spanish Grand Prix in 5 Weird & Wonderful Moments por Crash_net

Tagged as: Ferrari , Formula 1 , Renault , Spanish Grand Prix , Sauber , Carlos Sainz Jr , pascal wehrlein
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 battle for position. 14.05.2017.
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Esteban Ocon (FRA) Sahara Force India F1 VJM10
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 