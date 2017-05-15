'Desperate situation' being outpaced by 2016 Ferrari engine - Sainz

Carlos Sainz Jr. felt in a "desperate situation" during his fight against Pascal Wehrlein in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix as the Sauber driver's 2016 Ferrari Formula 1 power unit offered more power in a straight line than his own current-year Renault engine.Sainz made a good start from 12th on the grid to move into the top 10, but slipped behind the one-stopping Wehrlein after making his second visit to the pits.Sainz latched on to the back of Wehrlein's Sauber early in the final stint, but was unable to make a pass as the 2016 Ferrari power unit allowed the German to pull away.Although Wehrlein crossed the line seventh ahead of Sainz, a five-second time penalty saw him fall to eighth. It nevertheless marked Sauber's first points of the season."[It was the] first time we are battling the Sauber. A bit of a desperate situation to see a Ferrari 2016 faster than us in the straight compared to our car at the moment," Sainz said."I tried my best to pass him. I was getting just enough, side by side. Until Turn 1 he was covering all the time the inside line and around the outside in Turn 1 it's just too difficult to pass around here."But he was doing a good job, always covering the inside line everywhere he could. Good on him."Sainz has previously laughed at suggestions Renault's power unit is comparable to that of Ferrari's 2017 engine, and after being beaten by Wehrlein, the Spaniard stressed the need for an upgrade to arrive as soon as possible."We need more power," Wehrlein said. "You can see in qualifying we missed two-tenths to P7. If Renault brings three-tenths, suddenly everything changes. We definitely need that step."It will take I think two or three more races from now on, so we need to be patient and keep extracting what we have. In qualifying we're just not where we want to be, but then in the race it looks like we get better and better."It's been four consecutive races now trying to fight back from a not ideal position in qualifying. I hope we don't do the whole year like this."