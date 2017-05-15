F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Hulkenberg: Renault still has to catch up

15 May 2017
Despite taking Renault's best result since returning to F1, Nico Hulkenberg has repeated his call for development gains to catch its midfield rivals.
Nico Hulkenberg felt his sixth place finish in the Spanish Grand Prix was fair reward for a trouble-free race for Renault but has repeated his call for development gains in order to catch its midfield rivals.

The German driver carved through the first lap clashes to rise into the top ten before optimising his Renault race strategy to get past the one-stopping Sauber of Pascal Wehrlein.

With the late retirement of Valtteri Bottas ahead, Hulkenberg was promoted to sixth place to score Renault's best result since returning to the sport in 2016.

“P6 is a great result for us and very rewarding too,” Hulkenberg said. “It's been our lucky day with some of the top cars out at the start, but also later on in the race too, so we clearly benefited from that.

“At the same time, we were there at every opportunity to do a good job and the guys did a great second pit stop to enable us to pass the Sauber.”

Hulkenberg's haul of points in Spain has lifted Renault above Haas and into seventh in the F1 world constructors' championship but the German driver feels his squad still needs to improve its RS17 in order to catch its midfield rivals that remain ahead.

“I feel very comfortable in the car but we still have work ahead of us to catch up our closest competitors,” he said.

Renault trail Williams by four points and Toro Rosso by seven points in the F1 world constructors' championship after the opening five rounds of the 2017 campaign.

