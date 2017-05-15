Jenson Button 'can't rule out' full-time F1 return in 2018

Jenson Button says he cannot rule out a full-time return to Formula 1 in 2018 given his contract with the McLaren team, who he will race for next weekend in Monaco.Button stepped back from his McLaren race seat at the end of last year to make way for junior Stoffel Vandoorne, but signed a two-year contract with the British team to work as its reserve driver and ambassador.Button was drafted in by the team for Monaco after Fernando Alonso decided to skip the grand prix so he could go to the Indianapolis 500, and will get his first taste of the McLaren-Honda MCL32 during practice on the Thursday before the race."I am thinking of Monaco as my only race this year," Button told the. "Obviously if I am asked again at another point in the year I am here to fill that seat. But I am not going to go out of my way to ask to drive because the whole idea was not to."Button was unable to rule out taking a full-time race seat with McLaren for 2018 given he remains under contract, as well as revealing that he was subject to offers to race this year from rival outfits."I can't rule [2018] out," Button said. "I have a contract with the team to race next year so I would definitely not rule anything out."I had so many options to race this year it is hilarious. That even went into this year with two different teams asking me to race. I have no interest in doing that."