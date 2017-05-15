F1 »

Jenson Button 'can't rule out' full-time F1 return in 2018

15 May 2017
Button will make a one-off appearance in Monaco next weekend, but it may not be the last we see of him in F1.
Jenson Button says he cannot rule out a full-time return to Formula 1 in 2018 given his contract with the McLaren team, who he will race for next weekend in Monaco.

Button stepped back from his McLaren race seat at the end of last year to make way for junior Stoffel Vandoorne, but signed a two-year contract with the British team to work as its reserve driver and ambassador.

Button was drafted in by the team for Monaco after Fernando Alonso decided to skip the grand prix so he could go to the Indianapolis 500, and will get his first taste of the McLaren-Honda MCL32 during practice on the Thursday before the race.

"I am thinking of Monaco as my only race this year," Button told the Daily Mail. "Obviously if I am asked again at another point in the year I am here to fill that seat. But I am not going to go out of my way to ask to drive because the whole idea was not to."

Button was unable to rule out taking a full-time race seat with McLaren for 2018 given he remains under contract, as well as revealing that he was subject to offers to race this year from rival outfits.

"I can't rule [2018] out," Button said. "I have a contract with the team to race next year so I would definitely not rule anything out.

"I had so many options to race this year it is hilarious. That even went into this year with two different teams asking me to race. I have no interest in doing that."


Jem

May 15, 2017 2:54 PM

theoldgitspeaks: It would be a big mistake for Button to return to F1, the assumption is that Alonso will leave because Honda has still not provided a competitive power plant. That being the case why would anyone think that next season will be any different. Even if Honda start to get things right everyone else will have moved on with even more power and Button will not have raced for over a year. Any idea that Button could come back and be anything other than a back marker is stretching the imagination to more than the limit. Let's assume they use a Mercedes engine, the best that can be hoped for is that they run midfield with all the other Mercedes powered cars and even that is not given because they will be at the back of the queue for updates. Better to stay retired and stick to bikes, he's had his time and was never one of the best drivers in F1 and had a major problem with qualifying and is way down the list of British F1 drivers as well.
I agree with these sentiments. However, it must not be forgotten that for most of the teams, the prime motive for going F1 racing is to make money, and lots of it. If giving Jensen Button a drive would attract a nice sponsorship deal, then he would be offered a drive, midfielder or not.

theoldgitspeaks

May 15, 2017 2:36 PM

It would be a big mistake for Button to return to F1, the assumption is that Alonso will leave because Honda has still not provided a competitive power plant. That being the case why would anyone think that next season will be any different. Even if Honda start to get things right everyone else will have moved on with even more power and Button will not have raced for over a year. Any idea that Button could come back and be anything other than a back marker is stretching the imagination to more than the limit. Let's assume they use a Mercedes engine, the best that can be hoped for is that they run midfield with all the other Mercedes powered cars and even that is not given because they will be at the back of the queue for updates. Better to stay retired and stick to bikes, he's had his time and was never one of the best drivers in F1 and had a major problem with qualifying and is way down the list of British F1 drivers as well.


