F1 Spanish GP: Massa feels the pain for Williams

15 May 2017
Felipe Massa says it's painful for Williams to fail to secure a point in Spain coupled with its midfield rivals scoring heavily
F1 Spanish GP: Massa feels the pain for Williams
Felipe Massa says it was 'really painful' for Williams to fail to secure a point at the Spanish Grand Prix coupled with its midfield rivals scoring heavily at its expense.

The Williams driver climbed into the top six in the blast off the start line before being caught up in the knock-on effects of the turn one crash which saw Massa bash into Fernando Alonso, sending the Spanish driver off the track, while the Brazilian picked up a puncture.

Having dropped to the back of the field and losing a huge chunk of time limping back to the pits for a lap one stop, Massa could only charge to 13th by the chequered flag in a frustrating race.

Coupled with team-mate Lance Stroll finishing 16th Williams has suffered its second point-less race of 2017. Both Force India and Toro Rosso picked up double points results in Spain to shuffle the Grove-based team down to sixth place in the Formula 1 world constructors' championship standings.

“I'm so disappointed. I had a fantastic start, passing Perez and Alonso on the straight, and then I got to turn one and saw the incident ahead,” Massa said. “I then got to turn two and Alonso was suddenly on the outside of the corner, we touched and I picked up a puncture, which ruined my race.

“We had a big opportunity to finish fourth today, which I think I could have done because we had good pace. It's really painful because we lost so many points today as a team.”

Williams could be set for more pain heading to the Monaco Grand Prix where it has recently struggled to be competitive having failed to score a single point since 2014 at the principality.

