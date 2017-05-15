F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Williams had the pace to match Red Bull in Spain - Lowe

15 May 2017
Williams technical boss Paddy Lowe reckons the team was matching Red Bull for pace in Spain, only for incidents to leave it without points.
Williams Formula 1 technical chief Paddy Lowe believes the team had the pace to match Red Bull through Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, only for a pair of on-track incidents to deny Felipe Massa the chance of points.

Massa made a good start from ninth on the grid before tangling with Fernando Alonso at Turn 2, leaving him in need of a new front wing that forced Williams into an early pit stop.

The Brazilian displayed a good pace through the first stint, but was then caught up with the second McLaren of Stoffel Vandoorne, making contact at Turn 1.

Massa ultimately finished the race 13th, having passed team-mate Lance Stroll on the penultimate lap. Stroll crossed the line 16th after spending the entirety of his race outside the points.

"It was tough day, particularly with the various incidents at the front, making it a bad day to not be up there in the points," Lowe said.

"Felipe had a fantastic start and gained several places, but unfortunately he came into contact with Fernando, which caused a front-right puncture. That ruined his race.

"His pace in clean air was very strong: He was matching Daniel [Ricciardo] lap-for-lap on his first stint. I think we had the potential to have a very good result.

"For Lance, he finished the race without incident and he was able to learn more about tyre management and race craft. We hope he can continue to progress in Monaco."


