Liberty Media not open to new British GP deal

Liberty Media chief executive Chase Carey says it won't be renegotiating a new contract with Silverstone to host the British Grand Prix but is willing to help make the race more profitable in the future.At the end of 2016 the British Grand Prix looked under serious threat with Silverstone's owners, the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), threatening to pull out of its deal after 2019 with a breakout clause.Former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone had refused to work on a new deal for Silverstone which heightened the fears the British GP would drop off the F1 calendar having been an ever-present fixture since 1948.With the arrival of Liberty Media as F1's new owners a fresh deal had been hoped to be thrashed out but after BRDC chairman John Grant met F1 chief executive Carey at the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona paddock this weekend it seems a new deal won't be on offer.“We will not be renegotiating the contract,' Carey told. 'We value Silverstone and we want the race to be a success and will work with them to help achieve that, but we won't be redoing agreements that were previously concluded in good faith between two parties. Silverstone made money last year.”It is thought Silverstone's position still remains a strong one with Liberty Media keen to retain historic races like the British, Italian and Monaco races, while an alternative to the Northamptonshire isn't forthcoming. Plans for a race on the streets of London have been speculated but are unlikely to come to fruition in the near future.Silverstone has acted as sole host of the British GP since 1987 after a 24-year era of alternating between Brands Hatch and the Northamptonshire track.