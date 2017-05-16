Ricciardo: A happy Vettel is a fast Vettel!

Daniel Ricciardo doubts that four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari if the team maintains its current form and atmosphere, saying the conditions at Maranello are boosting the German's on-track performance.Vettel is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to Mercedes, where Valtteri Bottas' is currently sitting on a one-year contract.Vettel currently leads the F1 drivers' championship after starting the year with two wins and three second-place finishes, marking the best start to a season for a Ferrari driver since Michael Schumacher in 2004.Ricciardo admitted he would be keeping a close eye on the driver market out of curiousity, but doubts former team-mate Vettel would want to leave Ferrari given its current form."You have an interest to see what driver is going where for sure because it is always interesting to know what a driver is thinking and where potentially they are going to go," Ricciardo said."I know he is one of the few drivers who is out of contract this year, so he has options perhaps. It will be interesting."I think if he continues to do well with Ferrari, I think he has first and second every race, I can't imagine it is an environment you want to walk away from. But he is in a good positon right now, he has good confidence."We know Seb. When he is enjoying his environment and confident with the car he is very quick. That is how he won before – in had massive confidence in the car, and the comfort was then with him and the was able to do that. We will see."If he continues this season with the strong confidence in Ferrari I don't think he'd leave. We know he also likes a challenge so we will see."Regarding his own future, Ricciardo said he doubted anything would change for 2018, with the stability offered by Red Bull being of some comfort to the Australian."The current situation is that I am still contracted here with Red Bull, so unless something weird changes in the air, nothing will change with my positon," Ricciardo said."It is nice to have stability sure, that is the nice thing having a few years on it is that you know you are in. Not to talk details, but a junior driver it is year by year, you are just trying to stay in, stay in and keep moving up."So when you do get a contract with more than a year on it, it is nice to have that. Stability and that kind of confirmation within the team and people around you that they believe in you as well. So from that side it is nice."