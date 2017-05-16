Vandoorne on first overtake: "At least I got something out of it!"

Stoffel Vandoorne refused to take too many positives from completing his first overtake of the 2017 Formula 1 season during Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, believing it to be further proof of McLaren's current struggles.McLaren has been hamstrung by problems with its Honda power unit through the opening five rounds of the 2017 season, which has offered both a lack of reliability and performance.Vandoorne managed to pull off his first overtake of the season during the race in Barcelona, passing Jolyon Palmer on the main straight for 16th place, but the Belgian refused to take too much hope from the move."It was my first overtake of the season so at least I got something out of it," Vandoorne said."I think it still shows our package is not strong enough and we are still not in a positon to be very competitive."We made a step forward this race and some parts are improving but in the race we are still struggling a bit. Hopefully we can carry over some improvements for the next one."Vandoorne ultimately retired from the race after a clash with Felipe Massa, with the McLaren driver admitting he was caught out by the Brazilian's closing speed."We are lacking a bit of straight-line speed and I wasn't expecting Felipe to be there," Vandoorne said. "I left for him to be able to pass but unfortunately we had contact and my front wheel broken off so that was the end of the race."He was so far behind and I was using all the tools I had to be as quick as possible at the end of the straight so for him to be there was quite embarrassing."