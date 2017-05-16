Palmer downbeat as aggressive Spain strategy backfires

Jolyon Palmer was disappointed to continue his point-less start to the 2017 Formula 1 season after an aggressive three-stop strategy in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix backfired.Renault opted to bring Palmer in at the end of the first lap to get the medium tyres out of the way, allowing him to complete the final three stints of the race on softs.With no early safety car to bunch the field, Palmer was unable to make any major inroads on the pack, leaving him outside of the points for the entirety of the race.The Briton eventually finished 15th, having passed Lance Stroll on the final lap. By comparison, team-mate Nico Hulkenberg finished sixth, marking Renault's best result since its return to F1 as a constructor at the start of last year.“We went for an aggressive strategy today given my starting position on the grid," Palmer explained. "I think it's fair to say it didn't bring us the reward we wanted."I wasn't able to get the pace out of the car when it was needed, however we were going better on the final set of tyres."My job now is to sit down with my engineers and analyse the race whilst we also have a good look at the car too. I'm determined that we will do better in Monaco.”Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul added: "For Jolyon it was a tough grand prix and we are dedicated to understanding what we can do to improve this."We head next to Monaco, a circuit which presents very unique challenges, eager to continue the team's upward trajectory."