F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Palmer downbeat as aggressive Spain strategy backfires

16 May 2017
A three-stop strategy leaves Palmer a lowly 15th at the chequered flag in Spain, extending his point-less run.
Palmer downbeat as aggressive Spain strategy backfires
F1 Spanish GP: Palmer downbeat as aggressive Spain strategy backfires
Jolyon Palmer was disappointed to continue his point-less start to the 2017 Formula 1 season after an aggressive three-stop strategy in Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix backfired.

Renault opted to bring Palmer in at the end of the first lap to get the medium tyres out of the way, allowing him to complete the final three stints of the race on softs.

With no early safety car to bunch the field, Palmer was unable to make any major inroads on the pack, leaving him outside of the points for the entirety of the race.

The Briton eventually finished 15th, having passed Lance Stroll on the final lap. By comparison, team-mate Nico Hulkenberg finished sixth, marking Renault's best result since its return to F1 as a constructor at the start of last year.

“We went for an aggressive strategy today given my starting position on the grid," Palmer explained. "I think it's fair to say it didn't bring us the reward we wanted.

"I wasn't able to get the pace out of the car when it was needed, however we were going better on the final set of tyres.

"My job now is to sit down with my engineers and analyse the race whilst we also have a good look at the car too. I'm determined that we will do better in Monaco.”

Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul added: "For Jolyon it was a tough grand prix and we are dedicated to understanding what we can do to improve this.

"We head next to Monaco, a circuit which presents very unique challenges, eager to continue the team's upward trajectory."


7 times F1 drivers tried another series! by Crash_net

« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. 14.05.2017.
Fernando Alonso in a Rubik`s Cube mosaic...
Thomas becomes the unexpected star of the Spanish GP
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

 
 