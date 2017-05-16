Drivers stack on ultra-soft F1 tyres for Monaco

Here are the tyre picks for Monaco. Red Bull/Williams/Renault going with the most aggressive route. pic.twitter.com/gXrgudmjsV — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) May 16, 2017

Pirelli has confirmed the driver tyre picks for next weekend's Formula 1 race in Monaco, with the grid stacking up ultra-softs for the grand prix.Pirelli opted to pick its own tyre allocations for each driver through the opening five races of the season after revising the compounds for 2017 following an overhaul of the technical regulations that saw them increase in size by 25 per cent.Monaco is the first chance for drivers to choose their own tyre numbers this season, much as they did through 2016, with ultra-soft, super-soft and soft compounds available given the low-grip nature of the street circuit.The returning Jenson Button is the only driver to take more than one set of the soft compound tyre, while Mercedes has opted to take three sets of super-softs compared to just two for the rival Ferrari team.Red Bull, Williams and Renault have all gone heavy on ultra-softs, electing to take just one set of both soft and super-softs in order to get the maximum number of purple-ringed tyres for the weekend.