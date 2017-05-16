Latifi gets first Renault Formula 1 test in Barcelona

Renault has confirmed that junior driver Nicholas Latifi will receive his first Formula 1 outing this week during the Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona, Spain.Latifi, 21, joined Renault in a development role last year, balancing the position alongside his racing commitments in the GP2 Series.Latifi has remained in the now-rebranded FIA Formula 2 championship for 2017, but will finally get the chance to try out an F1 car on Wednesday.As part of Pirelli's tyre development programme for 2018, Renault stayed on in Barcelona following the Spanish Grand Prix for two days of testing, with Jolyon Palmer putting in some laps on Tuesday."I am extremely honoured to get this opportunity and I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the R.S.17 at the same venue I've just been racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship," Latifi said."As Test Driver for the team, I've completed a number of different aspects of my programme so far, but this is really something special. I'm looking forward to working with the team and Pirelli to deliver everything they require from the day.”“This is an exciting next step for Nicholas," Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul added. "He will drive our current generation Formula 1 car at the same venue where the Spanish Grand Prix took place three days before."This will offer invaluable experience to him and is a crucial element to preparing Nicholas for other opportunities in the future. The test programme he will run for Pirelli relates to development for 2018 tyres so it's an important duty he has too. We look forward to seeing Nicholas out in action on Wednesday.”