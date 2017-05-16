F1 »

Latifi gets first Renault Formula 1 test in Barcelona

16 May 2017
Renault confirms that test driver Nicholas Latifi will take part in this week's Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona.
Latifi gets first Renault Formula 1 test in Barcelona
Latifi gets first Renault Formula 1 test in Barcelona
Renault has confirmed that junior driver Nicholas Latifi will receive his first Formula 1 outing this week during the Pirelli tyre test in Barcelona, Spain.

Latifi, 21, joined Renault in a development role last year, balancing the position alongside his racing commitments in the GP2 Series.

Latifi has remained in the now-rebranded FIA Formula 2 championship for 2017, but will finally get the chance to try out an F1 car on Wednesday.

As part of Pirelli's tyre development programme for 2018, Renault stayed on in Barcelona following the Spanish Grand Prix for two days of testing, with Jolyon Palmer putting in some laps on Tuesday.

"I am extremely honoured to get this opportunity and I can't wait to get behind the wheel of the R.S.17 at the same venue I've just been racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship," Latifi said.

"As Test Driver for the team, I've completed a number of different aspects of my programme so far, but this is really something special. I'm looking forward to working with the team and Pirelli to deliver everything they require from the day.”

“This is an exciting next step for Nicholas," Renault F1 chief Cyril Abiteboul added. "He will drive our current generation Formula 1 car at the same venue where the Spanish Grand Prix took place three days before.

"This will offer invaluable experience to him and is a crucial element to preparing Nicholas for other opportunities in the future. The test programme he will run for Pirelli relates to development for 2018 tyres so it's an important duty he has too. We look forward to seeing Nicholas out in action on Wednesday.”


7 times F1 drivers tried another series! by Crash_net

Tagged as: FIA , Formula 1 , Renault , Pirelli , Spanish Grand Prix , Cyril Abiteboul , Nicholas Latifi
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
10.06.2016 - Nicolas Latifi (CAN) Test Driver Renault Sport F1 Team RS16
Fernando Alonso in a Rubik`s Cube mosaic...
Thomas becomes the unexpected star of the Spanish GP
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Celebration, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 race winner
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36 and Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12
14.05.2017 - Race, Pascal Wehrlein (GER) Sauber C36
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H leads Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W08
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Start of the race
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H
14.05.2017 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB13
14.05.2017 - Race, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF70H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

 
 