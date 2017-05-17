F1 »

F1 Spanish GP: Wolff expecting season-long development fight with Ferrari

17 May 2017
Toto Wolff feels Mercedes can leave no stone unturned in its fight against Ferrari, with the fight set to last all season long.
Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff was pleased to see the team get to grips with tyre management over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, but says it can leave no stone unturned in its race to beat Ferrari in 2017.

Lewis Hamilton stormed to his second win of the season in Barcelona on Sunday after Mercedes outplayed Ferrari on strategy, allowing the Briton to overhaul early leader Sebastian Vettel en route to victory.

The race acted as the latest chapter in the close fight between Mercedes and Ferrari, with Wolff stressing the importance of perfecting every area of the team in order to pull ahead.

"I think we proved this weekend that we start to understand how the tyres interact with the car, and that's good," Wolff said.

"But it's going to be a development race until the end of the season in my opinion. About understanding how the car functions best, how to out-develop the competition, how to put on more downforce, and how to improve the engine.

"You can't miss out any of those topics. In order to win the championship this year we just need to do a good job in order for that."


