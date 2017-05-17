Maldonado not chasing F1 return despite Barcelona paddock appearance

Pastor Maldonado says he is not looking to make a racing return to Formula 1 in the near future despite making an appearance in the paddock over the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.Maldonado raced in F1 between 2011 and 2015, taking a famous victory in Spain for Williams in 2012 that remains one of the most surprising successes in the sport's recent history.Maldonado lost his seat with Renault for 2016 after his backing from Venezuela fell through and has not raced since the end of 2015. He has been in talks with teams in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IndyCar Series, but no deal has materialised.Five years to the day since his famous win in Barcelona, Maldonado was in the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya paddock for the weekend, sampling new-style F1 for the first time."I'm enjoying it," Maldonado told. "The series is very close. Ferrari is getting much better. Hopefully we will see a very close season until the end, we'll see."When asked if he was in the paddock as part of a bid to return to F1 for 2018, Maldonado said: "No, I'm just visiting my old friends and enjoying the race, enjoying the city and remembering my victory here."I'm just giving 100% of my time to my family, enjoying that and looking forward to the future."Maldonado's biggest involvement with racing at the moment comes as a mentor for his cousin, Manuel, who is racing in the British Formula 3 series."He's in the early stages of his career, he will need some time," Maldonado said. "He's doing pretty good and improving a lot, so we'll see, hopefully he can enjoy the racing and he can improve and get the best for him."